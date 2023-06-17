“Real” can lower the status of Lunin in the first team

Marca reports that Andriy Lunin, the Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid, may lose his status as the second goalkeeper in the team.

According to the source, Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, is not satisfied with Lunin's level as the backup goalkeeper. As a result, Real Madrid is planning to buy a new goalkeeper. If Lunin refuses to leave the club, he will become the third-choice goalkeeper in the team.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Lunin has played 12 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, conceding 13 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.