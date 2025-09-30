“Real beast.” The Rock Johnson spoke about being in the ring with Usyk during filming

He had to feel his power himself.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oleksandr Usyk crossed paths on the set of The Smashing Machine, where the American played legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr, while the undisputed boxing world champion portrayed his compatriot Igor Vovchanchyn. Johnson had to experience Usyk’s strength firsthand.

Details: The Rock emphasized that he immediately realized the Ukrainian’s danger, even though at first he seems quite simple.

