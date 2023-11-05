Real and Rayo Vallecano didn't score any goals. In La Liga, the sensational leader

In the final match of today's games in the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano faced each other. The match between the two Madrid teams took place as part of the 12th round.

Real, playing as the home team, took the initiative and created several opportunities to score, but in the first half, the spectators didn't witness any goals.

In the second half, under the guidance of coach Ancelotti, Real Madrid continued to attack and create chances in front of the Rayo goal. However, the Rayo defense managed to repel all of the hosts' attacks.

Real Madrid certainly dominated the match, but luck was not on their side today.

Real Madrid — Rayo Vallecano — 0:0

As a result of this round, Girona will take the top spot in the La Liga standings.

In the next round, Rayo will play at home against Girona, while Real Madrid will host Valencia in Madrid.