Ready for the next match: Neymar shares new photos from Santos training

The team is ready for the upcoming game
Football news Today, 09:31
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar at Santos training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar is gearing up for the next fixture in the Brazilian league, as he revealed on his Instagram page. The forward shared several snapshots from his team's training session.

Ney posted photos showing himself hard at work during practice. He captioned the images with the phrase, “Ready for tomorrow 🤍🖤💙,” hinting that the squad is fully prepared for the upcoming match and focused on victory.

It's worth noting that tonight, August 5, another Brazilian league clash is set to take place, with Santos hosting Juventude. The Peixe have struggled mightily this season, languishing in the relegation zone and currently sitting 17th in the table.

However, Juventude's situation is even more dire—the club is 19th, with just 11 points from 15 matches. Meanwhile, Santos have collected 15 points, but have played one game more.

