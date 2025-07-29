RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is attracting significant interest in the transfer market, and the Red Bulls have a clear reference point when it comes to valuing the Slovenian star.

Details: According to Sky Sports, the German club is looking to the fee that Eintracht Frankfurt received from Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike as a benchmark. Liverpool recently acquired Ekitike for up to £79 million (£69 million guaranteed plus £10 million in bonuses), and now Leipzig plans to use this transfer as a reference when setting their price for Sesko.

If a similar offer arrives at the RB Arena, the club will not stand in the way of the Slovenian’s departure—part of a gentleman’s agreement between the parties. Meanwhile, the striker himself is not interested in offers from Saudi clubs.

Reminder: Newcastle is currently the most active contender for Sesko, viewing the Slovenian as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak.