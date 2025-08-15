Rampla Juniors Demands Foster Gillett Honor Management Deal Amid Crisis

Rampla Juniors has formally notified Foster Gillett to honor the management contract signed in 2024, per TyC Sports. The decision, approved in the club’s August 6 members’ assembly, was announced on the Uruguayan team’s official channels and signed by the board of directors.

The move comes just two days after the American businessman prevented the club’s administrative relegation to the third division by paying $90,000 to the Uruguayan Football Association. The payment covered two subsidies for player wages and match operation losses, along with one month’s salary for the squad. The club now plans to pay the coaching staff and employees, though it still carries four months of debt.

Despite the short-term relief, the financial situation remains dire. Under Gillett’s management, Rampla accumulated increasing debt and repeatedly requested AUF subsidies to meet the minimum salary for its players. The warning from the league is clear: failure to settle debts will result in automatic relegation.

The crisis has also taken a toll on the field. Over the last ten matches, Rampla recorded three draws and seven defeats, conceding 17 goals and scoring just three. Head coach Leandro Somoza has also departed. The club’s notification aims to compel Gillett to fulfill his contractual obligations and help stabilize one of Uruguay’s oldest institutions, now facing one of the toughest periods in its 111-year history.