Race start delayed. Charles Leclerc crashes his Ferrari ahead of Miami sprint

Formula 1 heads to Miami this weekend, where the sixth round of the current season features a short sprint race on Saturday, followed by the main Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rain swept through Miami with less than half an hour before the sprint was set to begin, when Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc made a costly error, slamming into the wall while testing intermediate wet tyres. As a result of the unpredictable weather, the race start has been postponed.

Charles Leclerc hits the wall!! 😱



With rain falling heavily, Leclerc sustains heavy damage on his way to the grid after contact with the wall#F1 #F1Sprint #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/XGiaxPPuBq — Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2025

Reportedly, Leclerc's car has suffered rear suspension damage, which means he will not start the sprint. The Ferrari mechanics have brought the car back to the garage to repair the damage as quickly as possible and prepare it for qualifying, which is scheduled for 22:00 Central European Time.