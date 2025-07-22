Quite serious. The nature of Endrick's injury revealed

Bad news for Real Madrid fans.

Details: According to Marca, 19-year-old Real Madrid forward Endrick will be sidelined for at least two months due to a hamstring injury in his right leg.

Endrick will miss the start of both La Liga and the Champions League, giving Gonzalo Garcia a major opportunity to prove himself at a whole new level.

Endrick already had to miss the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA because of injury, but unfortunately for the player, the bad news didn’t end there.

Endrick joined Real from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2024 for €47.5 million and has since played 37 matches for Los Blancos, scoring 7 goals and providing 1 assist.

The 19-year-old’s market value is estimated at €35 million by Transfermarkt, and his current contract runs until 2030.

