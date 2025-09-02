Quintero Backs Dayro Moreno as Colombia Prepares for Bolivia Clash

Colombia is already training in Barranquilla ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, a match that could secure its place at the 2026 tournament. According to Antena 2, the biggest storyline is the surprise return of Dayro Moreno, who has been recalled to the national team at 39 after nearly a decade away.

Moreno arrives in strong form. He is the current top scorer of the Copa Sudamericana with eight goals, which convinced the coaching staff to give him another chance. His inclusion has been well received by fans and quickly earned praise inside the squad.

Juan Fernando Quintero, speaking to the press, made clear his excitement about sharing the pitch again with Moreno. “Happy for his call-up. He brings the energy we need,” said the midfielder. He also emphasized Moreno’s leadership and scoring pedigree. “He is a reference for all of us, the goals he has scored show his quality,” added the River Plate player, hinting that Moreno could start against Bolivia.

Attention now turns to the decisive qualifier. Quintero described it as Colombia’s most important match of the campaign since it could define their path to the World Cup. While the team could still qualify even with a loss, the midfielder stressed there is no room for complacency. “It won’t be an easy game. We don’t know Bolivia’s intentions,” he noted.

Quintero also underlined the toughness of South America’s qualifiers, calling them the hardest in the world. That difficulty, he argued, explains why Colombia has not yet sealed its spot despite the expanded number of places available. In that context, Moreno’s comeback is seen as a morale boost for a team eager to clinch its ticket to the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.