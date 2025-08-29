Dayro Moreno Returns to Colombia National Team After Nine-Year Absence

Colombia’s national team has made one of the most surprising roster decisions of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Colombian Football Federation confirmed that head coach Néstor Lorenzo has recalled veteran striker Dayro Moreno for the upcoming matches against Bolivia and Venezuela.

Moreno, currently with Once Caldas, last featured for Colombia during the 2016 Copa América Centenario in the United States, when José Pékerman led the squad to the semifinals before being eliminated by eventual champions Chile. Nearly a decade later, he has been handed another opportunity to represent his country.

At 39, Moreno remains one of Colombian football’s most prolific scorers. He is the all-time top scorer in the domestic league and currently leads the Copa Sudamericana scoring charts. His international record includes 32 caps and three goals, numbers that Lorenzo believes can still provide value in the high-stakes context of the qualifiers.

The recall comes as a response to injuries and form issues elsewhere. Jhon Jader Durán is sidelined, while Rafael Santos Borré has struggled at Internacional in Brazil. Moreno’s call-up also aligns with public sentiment, as many fans have pushed for his inclusion due to his strong recent performances.

For Colombia, the return of Dayro Moreno represents both experience and a touch of nostalgia, as the striker seeks to contribute in what could be his final chance to shine on the international stage.