Quarterfinals Set as Copa Libertadores Enters Defining Stage

River Plate booked the last ticket to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals after defeating Libertad on penalties, according to Infobae. The victory sealed the lineup of eight clubs vying for a place in the semifinals of South America’s top club competition. The next round begins in mid-September, with high-profile clashes spread across the continent.

With River’s advance, the field now includes Vélez Sarsfield, Racing Club, Estudiantes, Flamengo, LDU Quito, Palmeiras, and São Paulo. Among the standout ties is Palmeiras, the only team with a perfect record in the group stage, facing River in a duel that has already drawn wide attention. Another notable matchup will see Estudiantes square off against Flamengo, two traditional contenders with continental ambitions.

The bracket also features São Paulo against LDU Quito, a pairing that recalls previous decisive encounters in the tournament. Racing and Vélez will contest a regional clash that has stirred strong anticipation among supporters and local authorities alike.

Financial rewards add further incentive. CONMEBOL confirmed that each quarterfinalist earns $1.7 million for reaching this stage. Clubs progressing to the semifinals will secure an additional $2.3 million, with the runner-up set to receive $7 million and the champion $24 million, on top of the amounts already earned during earlier rounds.

The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played between September 16 and 18, with the second legs scheduled for September 23 to 25. Semifinals are set for October 21 to 29, while the single-match final is slated for November 29 at Lima’s Estadio Monumental.