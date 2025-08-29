Quarterfinal Lineup Set for Copa Argentina

River Plate advanced to the 2025 Copa Argentina quarterfinals after eliminating Unión de Santa Fe in a penalty shootout, following a 0-0 draw in regulation time, according to Infobae. With the win, Marcelo Gallardo’s team will now take on Racing in the next round of the competition, which also offers a direct berth to the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

River reached this stage after a convincing victory over San Martín de Tucumán and will now meet a Racing side that impressed with a dominant performance against Deportivo Riestra. Their clash is set to be one of the most anticipated matches of the quarterfinals.

The rest of the bracket is already complete. Independiente Rivadavia booked its spot with a dramatic win over Central Córdoba de Rosario, while Argentinos Juniors advanced past Aldosivi. Belgrano secured a statement 2-0 win against Independiente at the Gigante de Arroyito.

Lanús moved on by defeating Huracán, and Tigre progressed after knocking out San Lorenzo in Morón. Newell’s also joined the last eight with a 3-2 victory over Atlético Tucumán in a thrilling contest.

The 15th edition of the tournament is shaping up with both sides of the draw pointing toward potential finalists. Beyond the trophy, the competition offers the additional prize of Copa Libertadores qualification. Last year’s champion was Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, which shocked Vélez Sarsfield in the 2024 final held in Santa Fe.