Qatar aims to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The history of the Olympic Games already includes instances when the Summer Olympics were not actually held in the summer. This mainly happened when the Olympics were hosted by Australia in 1956 and 2000. But now, this scenario could play out on another continent.

Details: The International Olympic Committee has announced that Qatar has submitted a bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. According to officials in Qatar, preparations for the World Athletics Championships and the FIFA World Cup have left the country with Olympic-ready infrastructure.

Quote: "At the moment, we have 95% of the required sports infrastructure to host the Games. We have a comprehensive national plan that will ensure 100% readiness of all facilities," stated Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, in a statement.

Reminder: Middle Eastern countries, when granted the right to host major tournaments, often face criticism over human rights violations. This was the case with Qatar leading up to 2022, and is currently an issue for Saudi Arabia as it prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.