Pyramids Defeat Opens Door for Al Ahly in Title Race

Al Ahly sent a powerful message in the Egyptian Premier League title phase, thrashing Haras El Hodoud 5-0 in Cairo to cut Pyramids FC’s lead to just one point with four rounds left.

Pharco Shock Pyramids, Title Race Reignites

Pyramids stumbled in a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Pharco, staying on 47 points and opening the door for Al Ahly to close in. Zamalek and Masry remain in the hunt but trail with 39 and 35 points respectively.

Al Ahly in Ruthless Form

On the same night, the Red Devils ran riot at Cairo International Stadium. Goals from Taher Mohamed, Ahmed Kouka, Wesam Abou Ali, Hussein El Shahat, and Mohamed Hany powered them to a commanding win, pushing their total to 46 points.

Goal Rush Summary:

9’ Taher Mohamed

27’ Ahmed Kouka

55’ Wesam Abou Ali

73’ Hussein El Shahat

90+3’ Mohamed Hany

Injury Worries for Al Ahly

Rami Rabia exited with an injury, and Achraf Dari missed out due to muscle pain. However, Ali Maaloul made a welcome return, marking his first league appearance this season.

League Standings (After 4 Title Phase Matches):