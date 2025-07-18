Pumas Closing in on Rui Patrício to Fill Goalkeeping Void

With Alex Padilla no longer in the squad, Pumas UNAM is urgently searching for a new goalkeeper—and veteran Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patrício has emerged as a leading candidate. Mediotiempo has confirmed that the former Euro 2016 champion is in talks to join the Mexican side for the remainder of the Apertura 2025 season.

Although the club has also made efforts to land Costa Rican legend Keylor Navas, that deal appears increasingly unlikely. As a result, Patrício has become one of the closest and most realistic targets. While Pumas has faith in youth products Pablo Lara, Miguel Paul, and Rodrigo Parra, the need for an experienced presence is pressing.

The 36-year-old began his career with Sporting CP, spent three seasons with Wolverhampton Wanderers alongside Raúl Jiménez, and later moved to Roma and Atalanta. Most recently, he featured for Al-Ain at the FIFA Club World Cup, starting matches against Juventus and Wydad Casablanca.

Should the deal go through, Patrício would bring elite-level experience to a club desperate to end a 14-year title drought—potentially becoming the missing piece in Pumas' championship puzzle.