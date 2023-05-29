PSV's victory, Ajax's and Feyenoord's defeats: results of the 34th round of Eredivisie

The matches of the 34th and final round of the Dutch championship took place. It is worth noting the defeats of Ajax and Feyenoord against Twente and Vitesse, as well as PSV's victory over AZ.

Feyenoord will play in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. PSV will compete in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Ajax secured a spot in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. AZ will participate in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers. Twente, Sparta, Utrecht, and Heerenveen will compete in the additional tournament for a spot in the Conference League. Cambuur and Groningen were relegated from the top division. Emmen will play in the playoffs for a place in the Eredivisie.

Twente - Ajax - 3:1 (0:1)

Goals: Tadic, 31 - 0:1, Ugur Boral, 46 - 1:1, Plecuelo, 51 - 2:1, Chery, 75 - 3:1

AZ - PSV - 1:2 (0:0)

Goals: Simons, 65 - 0:1, Karlsson, 84 (penalty) - 1:1, Simons, 90+8 - 1:2

Feyenoord - Vitesse - 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: van Ginkel, 43 - 0:1

Cambuur - Waalwijk - 4:0 (2:0)

Goals: Uldrikis, 45+5 - 1:0, Sambissa, 45+7 - 2:0, Vos, 55 - 3:0, Smith, 67 - 4:0

Fortuna - NEC - 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Diemers, 65 (penalty) - 0:1, Gladon, 90+4 (penalty) - 1:1

Groningen - Sparta - 0:5 (0:1)

Goals: de Guzman, 25 - 0:1, Saito, 58 - 0:2, Viergever, 75 - 0:3, Lauritsen, 79 - 0:4, van Crooij, 89 (penalty) - 0:5

Heerenveen - Go Ahead Eagles - 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Bohnenvich, 43 - 1:0, Nunelly, 79 - 2:0

Utrecht - Emmen - 3:2 (1:1)

Goals: van der Horn, 2 - 1:0, ter Har Romeny, 35 - 1:1, Douvikas, 53 - 2:1, Dammers, 58 - 2:2, Warmer, 79 - 3:2

Volendam - Excelsior - 3:2 (3:0)

Goals: van Mieghem, 10 - 1:0, van Gassel, 23 (own goal) - 2:0, Antonucci, 27 - 3:0, Lamprou, 56 - 3:1, Agrafiotis, 78 - 3:2

Team standings: Feyenoord - 82, PSV - 75, Ajax - 69, AZ - 67, Twente - 64, Sparta - 59, Utrecht - 54, Heerenveen - 46, Waalwijk -

41, Vitesse, Go Ahead Eagles - 40, NEC - 39, Fortuna, Volendam - 36, Excelsior - 32, Emmen - 28, Cambuur - 19, Groningen - 18.

