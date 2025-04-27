PSG targets Camavinga: how will Real respond to the Parisians' offer?

Paris Saint-Germain is ready to offer Real Madrid €80 million for French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, reports Spanish outlet Fichajes. In the summer transfer window, the Parisians plan to strengthen their squad, and Camavinga has become one of their priority targets.

Eduardo Camavinga joined Real Madrid in 2021, moving from French club Rennes for a substantial fee. Since then, the midfielder has established himself as a reliable and versatile player, capable of covering various positions in the center of the field. However, in recent seasons, Camavinga has not always been a regular starter for the team.

This season, he has only been on the field for 2,020 minutes, prompting speculation about his future in Madrid. Despite this, his performances are still in demand on the European stage, and PSG is actively monitoring his situation.

The Parisian club sees Camavinga as a crucial addition, especially in light of their Champions League ambitions. Despite interest from PSG, Real Madrid does not intend to part with the midfielder and is ready to keep him in the team. Camavinga, despite limited playing time, continues to be an important part of the club, and his stance on the future remains uncertain.

It's possible that with a successful season and strengthened relations with coach Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga will stay with Real and continue his career in Madrid. However, a transfer to PSG also remains within the realm of possibility if the Madrid club changes its position on this matter.