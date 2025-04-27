RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news PSG targets Camavinga: how will Real respond to the Parisians' offer?

PSG targets Camavinga: how will Real respond to the Parisians' offer?

Football news Today, 04:51
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
PSG targets Camavinga: how will Real respond to the Parisians' offer? Photo: https://x.com/madridistadekai/Author unknownn

Paris Saint-Germain is ready to offer Real Madrid €80 million for French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, reports Spanish outlet Fichajes. In the summer transfer window, the Parisians plan to strengthen their squad, and Camavinga has become one of their priority targets.

Eduardo Camavinga joined Real Madrid in 2021, moving from French club Rennes for a substantial fee. Since then, the midfielder has established himself as a reliable and versatile player, capable of covering various positions in the center of the field. However, in recent seasons, Camavinga has not always been a regular starter for the team.

This season, he has only been on the field for 2,020 minutes, prompting speculation about his future in Madrid. Despite this, his performances are still in demand on the European stage, and PSG is actively monitoring his situation.

The Parisian club sees Camavinga as a crucial addition, especially in light of their Champions League ambitions. Despite interest from PSG, Real Madrid does not intend to part with the midfielder and is ready to keep him in the team. Camavinga, despite limited playing time, continues to be an important part of the club, and his stance on the future remains uncertain.

It's possible that with a successful season and strengthened relations with coach Carlo Ancelotti, Camavinga will stay with Real and continue his career in Madrid. However, a transfer to PSG also remains within the realm of possibility if the Madrid club changes its position on this matter.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Yesterday, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Angers 0 - 1 Lille Today, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
0
Lille
1
45’ + 3
Chelsea FC Women 0 - 3 Barcelona Today, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
0
Barcelona
3
45’ + 1
Bournemouth 1 - 0 Manchester United Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
1
Manchester United
0
45’ + 2
Inter 0 - 1 Roma Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
0
Roma
1
45’ + 2
Fiorentina 2 - 0 Empoli Today, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
2
Empoli
0
45’ + 1
TS Galaxy 0 - 0 Sekhukhune United Today, 09:30 South African Betway Premiership
TS Galaxy
0
Sekhukhune United
0
45’
Bochum 0 - 1 Union Berlin Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
0
Union Berlin
1
31’
Villarreal - : - Espanyol Today, 10:15 LaLiga Spain
Villarreal
-
Espanyol
-
10:15
Lens - : - Auxerre Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Lens
-
Auxerre
-
11:15
Nantes - : - Toulouse Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Nantes
-
Toulouse
-
11:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:30 Unexpected move: Vardy may join Wrexham Football news Today, 09:05 Harvey Elliott may leave Liverpool as Premier League clubs show growing interest Football news Today, 08:45 Mikel Arteta wants to see Gyökeres at Arsenal. The Londoners are ready to offer €80 million Football news Today, 07:52 Guardiola finds Walker's replacement: Manchester City hunts for Porro Articles Today, 07:08 5 reasons why the Club World Cup is likely to succeed Football news Today, 07:03 Teko Modise reveals how Pitso Mosimane changed his career Football news Today, 06:45 Leeds United considers replacing Daniel Farke as head coach Football news Today, 06:23 Gregor Kobel might swap Dortmund for London: Chelsea enters the race Football news Today, 05:53 Manchester United prepares to strengthen from Serie A: Napoli and Inter receive offers Football news Today, 05:08 Chelsea accelerates negotiations with Juventus over Kenan Yildiz transfer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Football Today Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Lyon vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Union vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Kawasaki vs Al Sadd prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Marseille vs Brest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football Today Inter Miami vs Dallas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 28, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores