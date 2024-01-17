PSG may part ways with a player who joined the team last summer

The summer addition to PSG has not convinced Luis Enrique of his suitability, so the Parisians are ready to part ways with him.

According to information from sport.es, we're talking about forward Gonzalo Ramos, whom the Parisian club initially took on loan from Benfica and later acquired his contract for €65 million. They are willing to let the player go only in the case of a good offer.

In the current season, the forward participated in 19 PSG matches, scoring four goals and providing one assist. In these matches, he accumulated a total of 889 minutes of playing time, averaging a half per game.

He played the full 90 minutes in only three matches: the first two rounds of Ligue 1 against Lorient and Toulouse, and an away Champions League match against Newcastle.

Earlier reports indicated PSG's interest in the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.