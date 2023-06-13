PSG is ready to sell Mbappe to all but one club

PSG is not going to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

As you know, the club learned about the desire of the player not to extend his contract until 2025.

As journalist Manu Carreño writes, in this regard, the Parisians are ready to sell the player this summer to get as much money as possible.

Last year, Mbappe was close to a move to Real Madrid, but decided not to change clubs.

The forward scored 29 goals and provided five assists in the French championship last season.