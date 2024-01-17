PSG is not considering the transfer of Newcastle midfielder

PSG will definitely not make one transfer in the winter transfer window.

According to Ben Jacobs, there are no negotiations between PSG and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in January, and the Parisians have not considered his candidacy despite previous media reports.

However, there are still suitors for the Brazilian, with previous interest reported from Barcelona. Guimaraes has a release clause of €115 million in his contract, but negotiations are underway to reduce it.

In the current season, Bruno has played 29 matches for Newcastle, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists. Transfermarkt values the player at €85 million. The Brazilian joined Newcastle in the winter of 2022 from French club Lyon for €42 million.