PSG close to buying South Korean midfielder

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, "Paris Saint-Germain" is close to acquiring midfielder Lee Kang-in from "Mallorca" and the South Korean national team.

The source indicates that the player has already undergone the main part of the medical examination for the French club. However, PSG still needs to agree on the transfer fee with the Spanish club.

In the current season, 22-year-old Lee Kang-in has played 39 matches for "Mallorca" in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.