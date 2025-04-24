PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance

Uruguayan rugby team Pucaru Stade Gaulois (PSG) has officially acquired the Sports Corporation (SAD) of Miramar Misiones, FútbolUy reported on Thursday. The move, framed as a “strategic alliance,” had been under discussion for several weeks and is now set to launch a long-term athletic and community development project.

“This step means more than an institutional agreement. It’s the beginning of a project filled with hope, commitment, and passion for sport,” PSG stated in its release. Founded in 2005, the rugby club emphasized that the partnership represents a transformative opportunity not only for both institutions but also for Uruguayan rugby and the neighborhood they call home.

Edgardo Lasalvia, who managed Miramar Misiones’ SAD until 2024 and now acts as a sporting advisor, highlighted that PSG is particularly interested in the Méndez Piana stadium. However, he clarified that they don’t view football as a profitable venture. Instead, their goal is to create a player development hub in connection with Lasalvia’s agency, ensuring fair revenue-sharing.

The new investors have already entered talks with Montevideo’s city authorities to begin a major infrastructure upgrade at the club’s facilities, pending final paperwork. The alliance aims to elevate both PSG and Miramar Misiones as exemplary institutions in their respective disciplines while contributing to local social progress.