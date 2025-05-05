Problems persist. Lyon handed indefinite transfer ban by FIFA

Lyon's financial woes have put the club at risk of relegation, and now the French football powerhouse is facing further trouble from both FIFA and UEFA.

Details: According to the official website of football’s world governing body, Lyon was hit with an indefinite transfer ban on May 1. The club itself has offered no comment on the sanction or its underlying reasons.

Lyon has also failed to respond to UEFA's €200,000 fine, imposed the following day for outstanding debts to other clubs, players, or due to tax or administrative liabilities.

Reminder: Last autumn, France’s National Control Directorate slapped the club with a ban for the winter transfer window and threatened relegation to Ligue 2, regardless of their on-pitch results. That sanction will be enforced if Lyon's management does not resolve the club's financial crisis.