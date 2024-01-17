Pro League Saudi Arabia leaders have announced the transfer of an ex-Atletico player

Saudi club Al-Hilal has officially announced the transfer of Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi from Marseille.

The transfer cost Al-Hilal €20 million, and Lodi has signed a contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

Renan Lodi moved to France last summer from Atletico Madrid for €13 million. During his time with Marseille, the defender played 23 matches in all competitions and provided one assist.

It's worth noting that Lodi will join well-known players in the Saudi team, including Yassin Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić, and Aleksandar Mitrović.

After 19 rounds, Al-Hilal is leading in the Saudi Arabian league. Under the management of Jorge Jesus, the team has secured 17 victories and 2 draws.