Preparing for upcoming matches. Arturo Vidal shares new training photo with Colo-Colo

Disciplined hard work

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is striving to help his team break their rough patch this season. The midfielder took to Instagram to share a fresh snapshot from a club training session.

Vidal posted a photo of himself jogging during a workout at the Colo-Colo training base.

It's worth noting that Arturo is gearing up for the resumption of the Chilean championship, which will only kick off again on September 27. On that day, Colo-Colo are set to face Deportes Iquique in round 23.

It should be pointed out that Vidal's team has struggled mightily this season. Over their last 11 matches, they've managed just two wins. As a result, Colo-Colo currently sit mid-table in the Chilean league, occupying 8th place.

It's also worth mentioning that Coquimbo Unido are leading the national championship by a wide margin — their nearest rivals, O'Higgins, are trailing by a whopping 15 points.