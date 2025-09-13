RU RU ES ES FR FR
In his downtime. Arturo Vidal shares a new personal photo with his friend

Always with a smile
Lifestyle Today, 10:11
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal plays in a match for Colo-Colo Photo: https://www.instagram.com/kingarturo23oficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal regularly treats his fans to personal snapshots with his loved ones and friends. This time, he posted another photo with a friend on his Instagram page.

Vidal reposted his friend's publication, featuring the photo they took together. In the picture, the Chilean midfielder is seen sporting a jacket from his own clothing brand, AV Streetwear — a casual, street-inspired line that perfectly matches Vidal's own style.

It's worth noting that tomorrow, September 14, Arturo's team faces a crucial title clash — they'll battle archrivals Universidad de Chile in the Chilean Supercup. Matches between Universidad and Colo-Colo are widely regarded as the country's classic derby.

It should also be added that the Supercup encounter might be Colo-Colo's only real shot at silverware this season. They're already trailing far behind in the Chilean league and have been knocked out of the Copa Libertadores.

