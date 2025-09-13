Family time: Arturo Vidal shares a fun football challenge with his children

A joyful and lively day

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal decided to have some fun with his kids, organizing a playful football challenge and sharing the results on his Instagram page.

Vidal kicked things off by posting a poll on his account, asking followers to guess who would come out on top in their mini-tournament. He then uploaded a video showcasing the highlights of the challenge.

The rules were simple: hit the goal frame with the ball in three attempts. Competing in the challenge were Arturo himself, his sons Alonso and Emiliano, as well as his daughter Elisabetta.

Interestingly, Instagram followers — over 70,000 votes were cast — predicted that Vidal’s eldest son, Alonso, would clinch victory. But it was Elisabetta who triumphed, despite receiving the fewest votes from fans.

Elisabetta managed to hit the goal frame twice, Arturo struck the crossbar once, while the boys were unable to meet the challenge this time around.