Potential suitors ready to resume Paquetá transfer talks

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá found himself at the heart of a scandal, with the Brazilian facing the threat of a lifetime ban. Now, the club has made a decision regarding the player’s future.

Details: According to Football Insider, the Football Association has dropped all charges against Paquetá, clearing the way for the club to prepare for his sale. Previously, all transfer negotiations had been put on hold due to the FA investigation, but with the case now closed, interested parties are set to reignite talks.

However, this spells a financial blow for West Ham: instead of the £80 million they could have received from Manchester City in 2023, the club is now prepared to consider offers in the region of £30 million.

Reminder: Paquetá was accused of deliberately picking up yellow cards in Premier League matches to influence bets that could have benefitted his friends and relatives. The allegations spanned four incidents between November 2022 and August 2023.