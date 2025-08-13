Pochi Chávez Sent Off Nine Minutes Into Comeback From Retirement

Cristian “Pochi” Chávez’s return to professional football lasted just nine minutes. The 39-year-old former Boca Juniors midfielder came on for Jorge Wilstermann in the second half against San Antonio Bulo Bulo, with his side trailing 3-0, and was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Adalid Terrazas, confirmed by VAR.



Chávez had retired in 2023 after six seasons with the Bolivian club, where he reached the 2017 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Serving as Wilstermann’s head coach, he decided to lace up again due to the team’s inability to sign reinforcements amid financial troubles. Humberto Viviani was appointed to manage the squad on matchdays.



Wilstermann are second from bottom in the Bolivian league with six points, ahead of Aurora, who started the season with -33 due to a sanction. At Boca, Chávez played 159 matches, scored 11 goals, provided 11 assists, and won four titles before moving to Lanús, where he won the 2013 Copa Sudamericana.