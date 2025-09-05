Pochettino Says USMNT Spots Still Open as Zendejas and Roldan Eye World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino is entering a key stretch as head coach of the United States. According to Diario AS, with just nine months left until the 2026 World Cup, the Argentine manager emphasized that no player has a guaranteed spot and that roster places remain open, including for Alejandro Zendejas and Cristian Roldan, who earned surprise call-ups this window.

Speaking before the friendly against South Korea, Pochettino clarified that Zendejas’ previous absences were tied to scheduling issues rather than doubts about his quality. “He’s a player we value a lot. He can play in different roles, he connects very well, and since nothing is decided, everyone has the chance to be at the World Cup—of course Alejandro as well,” he said.

The coach also praised Roldan, a Leagues Cup champion with the Seattle Sounders, who joined camp after a late decision. “We had been following him for months and saw an opportunity because of his skill set. Seattle helped make his release possible and we’re grateful. He was ready from day one and now it’s a chance to see him alongside new faces and add his quality to the group,” Pochettino explained.

Looking ahead, Pochettino underlined the importance of building on the foundations laid during the Gold Cup. He stressed that winning boosts confidence but the true objective is to maintain a positive mindset and refine the team’s identity so that the USMNT reaches the World Cup as a cohesive and balanced unit.