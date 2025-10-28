Plumptre’s First-Ever Goal Gives Nigeria Halftime Lead

Super Falcons ahead 1-0 in WAFCON qualifier

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are leading the Amazons of Benin 1-0 at halftime in the 2026 WAFCON eliminator, courtesy of Ashleigh Plumptre's first-ever goal for the senior national team.

The English-Nigerian defender scored after just 12 minutes in Abeokuta, heading home an Esther Okoronkwo delivery. It was an emotional moment for Plumptre, who debuted for the team in February 2022.

The goal gives Nigeria a commanding 3-0 aggregate lead, building on their first-leg win in Lome, Togo. The home team, starting Asisat Oshoala upfront, has put in a solid performance so far.