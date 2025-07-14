Players' union accuses FIFA of ignoring footballers' demands

The Club World Cup has ended, but its aftermath seems set to haunt FIFA for quite some time. What was intended as a football celebration may instead bring the organization the very criticism it sought to avoid, as condemnation pours in from all sides.

Details: The footballers’ union FIFPro recently pushed for an additional four weeks of vacation for players, but world football’s governing body settled for just three. What’s more, the decision was made without consulting union representatives—FIFA simply didn’t invite them to the meeting.

