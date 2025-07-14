Players' union accuses FIFA of ignoring footballers' demands
The Club World Cup has ended, but its aftermath seems set to haunt FIFA for quite some time. What was intended as a football celebration may instead bring the organization the very criticism it sought to avoid, as condemnation pours in from all sides.
Details: The footballers’ union FIFPro recently pushed for an additional four weeks of vacation for players, but world football’s governing body settled for just three. What’s more, the decision was made without consulting union representatives—FIFA simply didn’t invite them to the meeting.
Quote: “Infantino is a man who thinks he is God. What was presented as a global football festival turned out to be nothing more than a fiction created by FIFA and pushed by its president—without dialogue, sensitivity, or respect for those who support the game every single day with their hard work.
FIFA bases its decisions solely on economic logic, not on human sustainability. They ignore the reality faced by players and keep driving up revenues at the expense of footballers’ bodies and health,” said FIFPro president Sergio Marchi, as quoted by The Athletic.