RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Plata Cleared to Play in Libertadores Quarterfinal Return

Plata Cleared to Play in Libertadores Quarterfinal Return

Football news Today, 20:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Plata Cleared to Play in Libertadores Quarterfinal Return Plata Cleared to Play in Libertadores Quarterfinal Return

According to DSports, CONMEBOL officially overturned Gonzalo Plata’s second yellow card from the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals against Estudiantes. The Ecuadorian winger, playing for Flamengo, had been sent off after receiving two bookings, but the Referees’ Commission later determined that the second caution was a clear officiating error.

In its statement, the Confederation stressed that the ruling was made “to safeguard the principles of sporting justice and fairness,” which means the expulsion and its consequences are now void. As a result, Plata will be available for the decisive second leg on Thursday, September 25, at Estudiantes’ UNO stadium, with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. local time.

The first match in Rio de Janeiro ended 2-1 for Flamengo, with goals from Pedro and Guillermo Varela, while Leo Pereira’s own goal kept Estudiantes in the tie. The reinstatement of Plata gives the Brazilian side a major boost as they look to finish the job away from home.

Flamengo’s management had bolstered their appeal by presenting two precedents in Libertadores history. In 2014, Leandro Romagnoli was sent off for San Lorenzo in the semifinals but later saw the decision annulled. Four years later, Cruzeiro defender Manoel had a similar suspension rescinded after a controversial dismissal against Boca.

Related teams and leagues
Flamengo Flamengo Schedule Flamengo News Flamengo Transfers
Copa Libertadores Copa Libertadores Table Copa Libertadores Fixtures Copa Libertadores Predictions
Related Team News
Rayan Stands Out in Intense Flamengo vs Vasco Clash Football news Yesterday, 19:00 Rayan Stands Out in Intense Flamengo vs Vasco Clash
Vasco Aims to End Two-Year Maracanã Drought in Derby Against Flamengo Football news 19 sep 2025, 22:03 Vasco Aims to End Two-Year Maracanã Drought in Derby Against Flamengo
Flamengo Outraged by Refereeing in Libertadores Clash Against Estudiantes Football news 19 sep 2025, 18:30 Flamengo Outraged by Refereeing in Libertadores Clash Against Estudiantes
Renato Augusto of Fluminense gestures during the match between Fluminense Football news 19 sep 2025, 09:00 Thank you for a brilliant career! Official: Renato Augusto retires from football
Related Tournament News
Racing Poised to Finish the Job Against Vélez Football news Today, 16:00 Racing Poised to Finish the Job Against Vélez
Gallardo Sends Hopeful Message After River Loss to Palmeiras Football news 18 sep 2025, 16:05 Gallardo Sends Hopeful Message After River Loss to Palmeiras
Racing Searchs for Formula to Beat Vélez Football news 16 sep 2025, 16:05 Racing Searchs for Formula to Beat Vélez
Marchiori Cleared to Start for Vélez Against Racing Football news 15 sep 2025, 22:30 Marchiori Cleared to Start for Vélez Against Racing
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores