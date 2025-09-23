Plata Cleared to Play in Libertadores Quarterfinal Return

According to DSports, CONMEBOL officially overturned Gonzalo Plata’s second yellow card from the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals against Estudiantes. The Ecuadorian winger, playing for Flamengo, had been sent off after receiving two bookings, but the Referees’ Commission later determined that the second caution was a clear officiating error.

In its statement, the Confederation stressed that the ruling was made “to safeguard the principles of sporting justice and fairness,” which means the expulsion and its consequences are now void. As a result, Plata will be available for the decisive second leg on Thursday, September 25, at Estudiantes’ UNO stadium, with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. local time.

The first match in Rio de Janeiro ended 2-1 for Flamengo, with goals from Pedro and Guillermo Varela, while Leo Pereira’s own goal kept Estudiantes in the tie. The reinstatement of Plata gives the Brazilian side a major boost as they look to finish the job away from home.

Flamengo’s management had bolstered their appeal by presenting two precedents in Libertadores history. In 2014, Leandro Romagnoli was sent off for San Lorenzo in the semifinals but later saw the decision annulled. Four years later, Cruzeiro defender Manoel had a similar suspension rescinded after a controversial dismissal against Boca.