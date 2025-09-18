Pizarro Explains Gignac’s Absence Against Chivas

Guido Pizarro was quick to clear the air after Tigres’ 0-0 draw with Chivas in Guadalajara, addressing speculation surrounding the absence of André-Pierre Gignac. The Argentine coach denied any internal issues and stressed that the striker missed the match purely for physical reasons.

“(Gignac) picked up a knock on his knee the other day and was coming back from another injury that he had already overcome. Hopefully we can have him back as soon as possible,” Pizarro told reporters. He also underlined the veteran’s influence on the squad: “He is very important for us, both on and off the pitch,” though he refrained from setting a timeline for his return.

The coach also reflected on the broader transition the club is undergoing, suggesting that Tigres’ golden era has effectively drawn to a close. “There are very few players left from that era. Many new ones have arrived during this recent stage of change, and we are building a new team to keep competing and aiming high moving forward,” he noted.

After taking a valuable point away to Chivas, Tigres will be back on the road on Saturday, September 20, to face Pumas in a crucial matchday nine clash of the Apertura 2025, as they continue their push for the Liguilla.