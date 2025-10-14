Pirates to face big challenge in CAF

Orlando Pirates to be test in the CAF Champions League

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Orlando Pirates have been warned to proceed with caution in Lubumbashi.

The Buccaneers’ CAF Champions League opponents, Saint-Eloi Lupopo, reportedly use muti to unsettle visiting teams.

Former Lupopo physiotherapist, Nathie Shongwe, has issued a serious warning saying the Sea Robbers must anticipate dark magical charms.

“The team believes in muti,” he told Kick Off. “They strongly believe in it. There’s a substance called speed trap that they pour at the dressing room entrance.

“They’ll wait for Orlando Pirates to walk across it first, it can cause sores on the feet," Shongwe added.