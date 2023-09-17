RU RU NG NG
Pioli: I don't think I have to apologize for Inter's 1-5 defeat

Pioli: I don't think I have to apologize for Inter's 1-5 defeat

Football news
Pioli: I don't think I have to apologize for Inter's 1-5 defeat

Milan coach Stefano Pioli commented after the devastating defeat in the Milan derby against Inter (1:5) in the 4th round of Serie A:

"I don't agree with the concept that I have to apologize to the fans. Do you think we lost the derby to Inter on purpose with a score of 1:5? We are just as disappointed as the fans. You only need to apologize when you deliberately do something... that's wrong.

You see only what you need. We have lost five derbies and will try to do better. The management was in the dressing room to support us, but we cannot go home with our heads held high," Pioli said.

Let us remind you that yesterday Inter defeated Milan with a score of 1:5, in the Nerazzuri the goals were scored by Thuram (38'), Calhanoglu (79' from the penalty spot), Frattesi (90+3') and Mkhitaryan scored a double (5 ', 69'), the Rossoneri were able to respond to all these goals only with a goal from Leao in the 57th minute. The victory in yesterday's match allowed Inter to single-handedly lead the Serie A standings with 12 points, the closest pursuer, Juventus, is two points behind.

