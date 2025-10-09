Pinnick Challenges Super Eagles to Match Club Form in Crucial World Cup Qualifiers

Ex-NFF president urges players to show patriotism and professionalism as Nigeria faces Lesotho

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has called on the Super Eagles to bring the same passion and professionalism they display for their European clubs to the national team as Nigeria continues its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Speaking on ARISE News ahead of Friday’s qualifier against Lesotho, Pinnick said he remains confident that the team can still secure a World Cup spot if they stay focused, disciplined, and united. He enjoined the players to show greater commitment when in the country's jersey.

“The only thing you can do is to psyche the players. Let them look at Nigeria, the national morale. Let them be very patriotic on and off the pitch,” Pinnick said. “Let them give us their best — the same thing they do for their clubs, let them come and do it here.”

Pinnick, who now serves as Deputy Chairperson of FIFA’s Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee, revealed that he stays in close contact with the Super Eagles players to keep them motivated. “One thing I always preach to them—the captain is the coach on the pitch. I am in touch with them, I talk to them because it's very important that we qualify,” he added.

Having led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Pinnick expressed optimism that the current team can still turn things around. “I have a strong feeling that we can still qualify. If we beat Lesotho tomorrow, come home and beat Benin, let's just wait and see,” he said.

The Super Eagles, guided by coach Eric Chelle, face Lesotho on Friday at 5 p.m.