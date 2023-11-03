PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach

The Olympic champion of 2020 in Tokyo and the 14th-ranked player in the world, Belinda Bencic from Switzerland, has announced her pregnancy.

"We are expecting a little miracle soon. Can't wait to meet you," wrote the Olympic champion on her social media.

It's worth noting that the child's father is her physical fitness coach, the 41-year-old Martin Hromkovich.

At 26 years old, Bencic has secured titles in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi this season and currently holds the 14th position in the world rankings.

In the near future, Bencic will be representing Switzerland in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup.