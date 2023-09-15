RU RU NG NG
Main News PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity

PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity

Football news Today, 01:00
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity

World football legend Ronaldo was baptized at the age of 46.

The former Brazil national team player announced this on social networks.

“Today was a special day. I was baptized! The Christian faith has always been an integral part of my life, but I have only now decided to be baptized. I reaffirm my faith and my commitment to the path of goodness, and I believe in the love of Jesus,” wrote the two-time world champion and winner of two Golden Balls.

At the club level, the Brazilian phenomenon played 455 matches, scored 298 goals and made 76 assists. Throughout his career, he defended the colors of a number of clubs, including Real Madrid, Inter, Barcelona and Milan.

Ronaldo is the winner of the UEFA Cup (2002/2003, 2006/2007) and the UEFA Super Cup twice (2001/2002, 2006/2007).

For the Brazilian national team, the striker played 99 matches, scored 62 goals and provided 25 assists. Together with the team, he won two World Championships (1994, 2002) and won the Copa America twice (1996/1997, 1998/1999).

Popular news
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:30 The head coach of Inter Miami spoke about the special character of Messi Football news Today, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news Yesterday, 23:23 Lewandowski said when he will retire Football news Yesterday, 16:50 Martin Odegaard is close to extending his contract with Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 16:14 Jadon Sancho refused to apologize to the manager of Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 15:32 Balotelli terminated the contract with Sion Football news Yesterday, 14:51 Four players from Real Madrid's reserve and youth teams were detained by police Football news Yesterday, 14:02 Benzema helped Al-Ittihad to a narrow victory Football news Yesterday, 13:23 Kyle Walker extended his contract with Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 12:36 La Liga reduced Barcelona's spending limit
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football Today Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 15, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Leipzig vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Cologne vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 West Ham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Fulham vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football 16 sep 2023 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023