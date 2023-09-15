PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity

World football legend Ronaldo was baptized at the age of 46.

The former Brazil national team player announced this on social networks.

“Today was a special day. I was baptized! The Christian faith has always been an integral part of my life, but I have only now decided to be baptized. I reaffirm my faith and my commitment to the path of goodness, and I believe in the love of Jesus,” wrote the two-time world champion and winner of two Golden Balls.

At the club level, the Brazilian phenomenon played 455 matches, scored 298 goals and made 76 assists. Throughout his career, he defended the colors of a number of clubs, including Real Madrid, Inter, Barcelona and Milan.

Ronaldo is the winner of the UEFA Cup (2002/2003, 2006/2007) and the UEFA Super Cup twice (2001/2002, 2006/2007).

For the Brazilian national team, the striker played 99 matches, scored 62 goals and provided 25 assists. Together with the team, he won two World Championships (1994, 2002) and won the Copa America twice (1996/1997, 1998/1999).