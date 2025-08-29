Phoenix Rising Signs Veteran Defender Rafael Czichos Through 2026 Season

Phoenix Rising FC announced Thursday it has signed defender Rafael Czichos through the 2026 USL Championship campaign, according to USLChampionship.com. The move is pending league and federation approval.

Czichos joins after three seasons with Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, where he served as club captain in 2022 and 2023. Over his time in MLS, the 35-year-old made 86 appearances, starting 80 matches, and contributed six goals and two assists between 2022 and 2024. “I’m very happy to be here,” Czichos said. “It’s a great opportunity to be part of a club again. Joining such an ambitious organization was important for me, and I’m excited for what’s next.”

Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Czichos began his professional career in Germany with TSV Ottersberg in 2008. He went on to play 14 seasons in German football, most notably with 1. FC Köln, where he made 111 appearances in all competitions and started 74 Bundesliga matches.

Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah welcomed the addition of Czichos, emphasizing the value of his leadership. “His experience, game understanding and knowledge will be very helpful to the players we have,” Kah said. “Adding a veteran presence is always welcome in a young group, to guide them both on and off the field.”