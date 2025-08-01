Philadelphia Union Reportedly Signing Red-Hot Striker Milan Iloski

Philadelphia Union are reportedly set to sign 26-year-old American forward Milan Iloski from FC Nordsjælland, according to Philly Sports Network. The move, first reported by Tom Bogert of GiveMeSport, comes just weeks after Iloski returned to Denmark following a goal-laden loan stint at San Diego FC.

Iloski caught fire in June, scoring 10 goals in just 472 minutes across MLS play, including eight in a blistering five-game stretch. His loan was abruptly ended in early July, but now he’s returning to MLS — and to a club chasing silverware. With the Union atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, Iloski adds firepower to a deep attacking unit.

While Iloski won’t immediately displace Designated Players in Philly’s starting XI, his versatility and scoring instincts make him an ideal late-game threat. He’s capable of playing centrally or wide, potentially altering Philly’s tactical options. The signing may also signal the eventual exit of veteran striker Mikael Uhre, who’s out of contract after this season.

For now, Iloski brings momentum, depth, and a goal-scoring instinct that could be decisive down the stretch. If he matches his June form, he could help push Philadelphia over the line in 2025.