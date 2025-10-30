Peter Olayinka Ends Contract with Red Star Belgrade by Mutual Agreement

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka has officially terminated his contract with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade by mutual agreement, bringing an end to his spell with the club.

In a statement released on Red Star’s official social media pages, the Belgrade-based side confirmed the mutual termination and praised the 29-year-old for his professionalism and contributions during his time at the club.

Fudbalski klub Crvena zvezda obaveštava javnost da je sporazumno raskinuo saradnju sa Piterom Olanjinkom, uz obostrano razumevanje i uvažavanje.



Piter je izrazio želju da potraži novi izazov u svojoj karijeri, a klub mu je izašao u susret, uz zahvalnost za profesionalan odnos,… pic.twitter.com/fBw2P5YoSG — FK Crvena zvezda (@crvenazvezdafk) October 29, 2025

“The Red Star Football Club informs the public that it has terminated cooperation with Peter Olayinka agreementfully, with mutual understanding and respect. Peter expressed his desire to seek a new challenge in his career, and the club accommodated him, with gratitude for the professional attitude, dedication, and contribution he made to our team in the previous period. Crvena Zvezda thanks Olayinka for everything he has done in the red and white jersey and wishes him a lot of success, health, and happiness in the continuation of his career. Thank you, Peter, and good luck!” the club’s statement read.

Olayinka joined Red Star Belgrade in 2023 from the Czech side Slavia Prague, where he had previously enjoyed a successful spell in the Czech First League. During his time with the Serbian champions, he scored 14 goals in 46 league appearances, helping the club maintain its dominance in domestic competitions.

The versatile Nigerian attacker is now a free agent and available to sign for a new club ahead of the next transfer window.