Pedro Aquino Returns to Peruvian Football with Alianza Lima

Pedro Aquino is set to return to Peruvian football after several years in Mexico, finalizing his transfer to Alianza Lima on the last day of the transfer window. The national team midfielder leaves Santos Laguna to join the La Victoria-based club, competing in both Liga 1 and the Copa Sudamericana. The deal was completed after Alianza Lima reached an agreement with the Mexican club, which owned the player’s registration.

The move was prompted by the sale of Erick Noriega to Brazil’s Gremio, which created an urgent need for Alianza Lima to secure an experienced replacement. Franco Navarro, the club’s sporting director, had previously stated: “There is a possibility, Pedro wants to come, but we are racing against time, so let’s hope some details are resolved. It’s a possibility.” Ultimately, negotiations concluded successfully, allowing both the club and the player to align their interests.

Aquino last played in Peru in 2017 with Sporting Cristal, where he spent six seasons before moving abroad. In Mexico, he played for Lobos BUAP, León, América, and Santos Laguna, gaining significant experience in one of the continent’s most competitive leagues. His return to Alianza Lima adds leadership, midfield stability, and international experience, bolstering the club’s ambitions domestically and in continental competition.