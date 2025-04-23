Peñarol vs. Olimpia: A Timeless Libertadores Rivalry Renewed

Few matchups in South American football carry as much historical weight as Peñarol vs. Olimpia. According to ESPN, these two continental heavyweights were the first to ever contest the Copa Libertadores final, back in 1960. That inaugural championship saw Peñarol claim the title after a 1-1 draw in Asunción, following a 1-0 victory in Montevideo.

Over the decades, their paths have crossed multiple times in Libertadores history: semifinals, group stages, and even in the now-defunct Copa Mercosur. Luis Cubilla was a central figure in this rivalry, scoring in the 1960 final for Peñarol before later coaching Olimpia to continental glory in 1979 and 1990.

In total, they’ve faced off 11 times in the Libertadores, with Peñarol holding the edge with six wins to Olimpia’s one, alongside three draws. They also clashed in the Mercosur Cup in 1998 and 1999, splitting results but with Peñarol advancing on aggregate in the latter.

Their most recent encounters took place in 2022’s group stage: a 2-1 win for Peñarol at home and a 1-0 victory for Olimpia in Paraguay. Now, as part of the 2025 group phase, the historic rivalry resumes in Group G, promising another intense chapter in this storied continental saga.