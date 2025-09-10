Peñarol Confirm Javier Cabrera ACL Tear, Club to Seek Free-Agent Replacement

Peñarol have confirmed winger Javier Cabrera suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Plaza Colonia, according to FútbolUy. Medical exams revealed the severity of the injury, and the player will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Cabrera was forced off in the 33rd minute at Estadio Campeón del Siglo, replaced by Matías Arezo after leaving the pitch in visible pain. Head coach Diego Aguirre had already hinted that the injury looked serious during his post-match press conference.

The official statement confirmed Cabrera will miss the remainder of the current Uruguayan season and several months of the next. His absence represents a significant blow, as he had been one of the team’s standout performers this year.

This marks the fourth ACL injury for Peñarol players in 2025, following Eduardo Darias, Tomás Olase and Germán Barbas. With another long-term absence confirmed, the club’s management is now exploring the free-agent market for reinforcements.

“We have the possibility of bringing in a player without a contract. We’ll move quickly. Aguirre’s mind was already searching for options the minute the game ended,” said sporting director Marcelo Rodríguez.