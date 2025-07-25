Paul Pogba and his wife attend exclusive Vanity Fair cocktail party in Monaco

Monaco's newest signing, Paul Pogba, is already settling into his new city and even attended a lavish Monte Carlo party alongside his wife, Bolivian model Maria Zulay. The news comes courtesy of the Instagram account Glam Set & Match.

The event, hosted by Vanity Fair and Société des Bains de Mer, celebrated the latest ambassadors of Monaco’s signature glamour. The guest list featured a star-studded lineup from the worlds of sports, film, and fashion.

The Pogba couple turned heads with their coordinated elegance—Paul donned a crisp white suit, while Maria dazzled in a flowing white gown.

For the record, the couple has been together since 2017 and made their relationship public during the 2018 World Cup. Now married, they are raising three sons together.

It's also worth noting that this spring, Paul Pogba completed his suspension following the doping test controversy, paving the way for his return to the pitch. He recently inked a two-year deal with Monaco.