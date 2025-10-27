Paul Onuachu’s Incredible Scissors Kick Wins Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Month Award

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has been crowned the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Month winner for September after his incredible scissors kick against Fatih Karagümrük on Matchday 7.

The Trabzonspor forward produced a moment of brilliance with a perfectly timed acrobatic finish that helped his side secure a crucial victory. Onuachu’s goal showcased his outstanding technique, athleticism, and confidence in front of goal, which have made him one of the standout performers in the Turkish top flight.

Since completing a three-year permanent move to Trabzonspor after a successful loan spell during the 2023/24 campaign, the Nigerian international has continued to impress. He is currently the leading scorer in the Turkish Super Lig with seven goals and one assist. In ten appearances this season, Onuachu has proven to be one of the most consistent and clinical strikers in the league, playing a pivotal role in Trabzonspor’s attacking success.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, Paul Onuachu was presented with the Goal of the Month award by Trabzonspor Vice President Taner Fikret Saral Verdi ahead of their league fixture against Eyüpspor on Saturday night.