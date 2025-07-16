Paredes Could Make Boca Return Sooner Than Expected Against Unión

Leandro Paredes may be set for a quicker-than-anticipated return to Boca Juniors. The World Cup-winning midfielder only recently rejoined the squad after vacation but is already pushing to be included for Friday’s match against Unión in La Bombonera. As reported by Olé, head coach Miguel Ángel Russo confirmed he will test Paredes this week and is open to playing him if he proves ready.

“It’s day by day,” Russo said when asked about the midfielder’s availability. Initially, the plan was to give him two full weeks of training before considering him for selection. However, Paredes has looked sharp in his first sessions, and Boca’s lackluster draw against Argentinos Juniors has only highlighted the team’s need for stability in midfield.

Paredes trained intensely on Saturday, rested on Sunday, and resumed activities on Monday. He joined the squad in the stands at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona—where he received a tribute—but was not in the matchday squad. That could change by the end of the week.

Russo, aware of the player’s maturity and experience, didn’t rule out a surprise debut: “If he responds, I won’t hesitate to play him. He’s mentally ready and understands these situations.” With Boca hosting Unión on July 18, the stage may be set for Paredes to wear the blue and gold once again.