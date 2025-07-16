Panama Eyes RB Salzburg's Enrique Aguilar as Dual-National Forward Emerges

Panama may soon have a new name to consider for its national team setup. According to Fútbol Centroamérica, 19-year-old forward Enrique Marlon Aguilar has surfaced as a dual-national prospect with Panamanian roots. Currently with Austrian powerhouse RB Salzburg, Aguilar was part of the squad that competed in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Although he didn’t see action during the tournament, the young striker was on the bench in all three group-stage matches. Salzburg finished third in Group H behind Real Madrid and Al-Hilal. Aguilar recently signed a contract extension through June 2027, signaling strong belief in his potential after progressing from FC Liefering, the club’s second-division affiliate.

Born in Switzerland and previously trained at Basel’s academy, Aguilar has played for Switzerland’s U-18 team and also holds Spanish citizenship. However, his Panamanian eligibility stems from his grandfather, who was naturalized in the Central American country.

Across club and international play last season, Aguilar totaled 1,677 minutes, scoring six goals and providing two assists. Comfortable across the frontline, his versatility and upside make him a compelling option should he choose Panama over his other eligible nations. With names like Karlo Kurányi already committed, Aguilar could be the next surprise addition to Thomas Christiansen’s long-term plans.