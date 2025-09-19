Palmeiras Weighs Rotation Ahead of Fortaleza as River Rematch Looms

With a decisive Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg against River Plate just days away, Palmeiras are expected to field a rotated side against Fortaleza this Saturday, Palmeiras Todo Dia reported.

Head coach Abel Ferreira is managing a congested schedule after a midweek trip to Buenos Aires and could rest several starters. Both Khellven and Gustavo Gómez finished the match with physical issues and will undergo evaluation before a final squad decision is made.

Ferreira has drawn up three possible lineups. One heavily rotated XI features Carlos Miguel in goal and a reshuffled backline and attack. A mixed option includes regulars such as Weverton, Murilo, and Vitor Roque alongside reserves. The full-strength lineup would restore Gómez, Piquerez, Aníbal Moreno, Andreas Pereira, López, and Felipe Anderson, provided fitness tests allow.

Saturday’s clash with Fortaleza comes at a delicate moment, as Palmeiras must balance their domestic campaign with the Libertadores chase. Ferreira will finalize his squad after training, keeping a close watch on the medical staff’s updates.